Ninel Conde desperately asks Giovanni Medina to return his son

The war between Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina does not end, now the singer and actress is desperate after spending 40 days away from her son Emmanuel and through an interview with the program "Un Nuevo Día" decides to send a forceful message to her ex-partner.

"El Bombón Asesino", in the middle of a war of declarations with his ex, begged to reunite with his youngest son, after he saw the need to leave him with his father for some work commitments abroad.

Ninel Conde's message to Giovanni Medina

Give me back my son, it is Emmanuel's right to be with his mother, you know that everything you are saying is a lie and you are greatly damaging our son, think of Emmanuel, stop thinking of you, stop being selfish, stop From being a person who has so much resentment and lets go of the past and accepts your present, let me see my son, "the actress said in an interview.

In the same way, Ninel assured that despite the current situation he lives with his ex-partner, she would not prohibit him from seeing her son, since it is his right as a father.

Finally, she revealed that during the entire time she had a relationship with Giovanni she was a victim of violence and it was thanks to her asking for professional help that she was able to regain her emotional freedom, so now all she wants is to see her son.

In the frame of these statements and revelations, Ninel shared a photo on Instagram with her son and dedicated an emotional message to her that made her fans very emotional, since it began with a: "My beloved son … mom is fighting because you can have it again as is your right. "

My beloved son … mom is fighting because you can have her again how is your right. For more lies, smoke screens, manipulation and evil EVERYTHING HIDDEN ALWAYS COMES OUT … I love you with all my heart, "he wrote.

The image was immediately commented by Conde's followers and they sent him all their support and love to get ahead of the hell he is living.