Ninel Conde causes teasing for video that he places in Tik Tok

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ninel Conde enters the fashion of Tik Tok and after placing a video on his Instagram account, where he appears next to Vanessa Claudio, several Internet users make him see that he simply does not dance.

And it is that Ninel Conde appears in the video referred to in the company of the television host Vanessa Claudia. Both dance, but Ninel looks somewhat reluctant perhaps and that is why they make him see that although he denies it, he does not know how to dance.

Ninel, who is also an actress and is originally from the State of Mexico, was as a guest in the program Drop the soup and shows off her turned legs in a short, only when it was time to dance she did not do it as perhaps many expected to see her.

Other users remember and quote when Niurka Marcos showed Niurka that he can't dance.

You may also like: Luisito Comunica becomes Paloma drag and conquers Internet

Screenshot



Ninel is one of the most famous Mexican artists currently and with more followers on social networks, but also the most criticized for everything she does and says.







