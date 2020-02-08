Ninel Conde boasts on Instagram his very expensive bag

Share it:

The actress and singer Ninel Conde, originally from the State of Mexico, surprises her fans on Instagram with an image in which, as always, she looks gorgeous, but this time she boasts her very expensive Christian Dior bag.

Ninel Conde, singer of songs like You are not worth it and Callados shows in social networks a luxurious and expensive Dior bag, which is estimated to have a value of up to about 50 thousand Mexican pesos.

Fall in love with yourself, with life. And then, who you want from. Nice night #condefans! "Writes Ninel in the picture where he poses with his luxurious bag.

Oh, what a bag you load "," Linda "," Greetings from Brazil "," Beautiful Diva "," How cool of a woman "," I loved her. You look super, "some of his fans write to Ninel, after seeing the post.

The famous singer has a full agenda and always works, so she has the pleasure of buying very expensive clothes and bags of the best brands, such as the one she now exhibits on Instagram.

The Ninel bag is hand-woven and engraved with the Dior monogram and can be seen in the image that has a red band where the Christian Dior legend is written.

Ninel always gives what to talk about and in recent days she was criticized on social networks because she appeared in a promotional video and looked very different face.

Many followers and non-followers, like the haters, said that he had already passed his hand on his beauty treatments that he puts on his face, and that he stopped him, and even compared it to Lyn May.









Ninel explained that nothing had been done and looked like this because of the effects of light, also because he took a treatment because his back was hurt and that is why his face looked somewhat swollen.