Ninel Conde and the powerful businessman he apparently dates

Apparently the new scandal that Ninel Conde faces with Giovanni Medina, is far from over, since it is now known who is the alleged man with whom the singer dates, which is why the father of her son does not want that the artist sees the minor.

According to a friend of the man Ninel is dating, she met the businessman at the Mexico City airport, where they would both go to the same cruise ship where they had a great time, even Giovanni also went on the trip, but he got away from immediately, because she went to sleep early with her son.

But that was not all, since the close friend of the powerful businessman who rents yachts, told Tv Notes that his wife (apparently he is married) noticed the messages that the actress also sent the man to meet alone.

Although Ninel has not said anything about it about a relationship, what is a fact is that he no longer goes out with Giovanni Medina, with whom he faces a great lawsuit and is that apparently he has not been able to see his son for several weeks, because she was in the United States, although she has returned, it is impossible for her to see him.

Recall that Medina previously accused Ninel Conde of consuming illicit substances and of being a bad example for her son, which is why the lawsuit became a great public scandal, which put the artist in a very vulnerable moment.

