Nikki and Guzmancito! Eiza González and Sebastián Rulli meet again for Christmas (PHOTOS)

Christmas miracle! Nikki and Guzmancito met again after years. Eiza Gonzalez Y Sebastian Rulli, who were a couple in the soap opera "True love", met during the Christmas holidays.

The Argentine actor presumed his reunion with Eiza Gonzalez and he shared, on his Instagram account, a photograph with the now Hollywood actress.

“Nikki and Guzmancito! (The reunion) I love you Lobuqui !!! How nice to agree after so long and laugh remembering anecdotes. Let it be repeated soon !! And keep triumphing. You are a great example. Congratulations friend (sic), ”he wrote Rulli.

For its part, EizaThrough his Instagram stories, he thanked the actor, his family and Angelique Boyer – Sebastián Rull's girlfriend – for the “fikki meeting”, which was also attended by Glenda Reyna, the actress's mother.