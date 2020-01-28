Nike withdraws Kobe Bryant products from the market to avoid resale

Nike's commercial products related to Kobe Bryant are no longer available on the sports brand website after the helicopter crash that killed the former basketball player, his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

When searching for any product related to Bryant, Nike refers to the statement it released regarding the event, as well as other products related to Los Angeles Lakers, but not the 'merchandising' associated with Kobe Bryant.

Also, and according to local media, Nike is immersed in a process of rethinking how will you launch the next related products with the Bryant shoe brand.

According to the ESPN group, before the death of Kobe Bryant, Nike was preparing to launch new Kobe 5 Protro shoes. At this time, the brand is concerned that the products are resold in the second-hand market at a noticeably higher price.

After Bryant's death, the sports brand said in a statement its 'devastation' by the tragic news and noted that the former Laker was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and had an impossible impact on the world of sports and basketball.