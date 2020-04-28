Nightmares of R.L.Stine will have a new series of real action for TV

Share it:

If you have grown up with R.L. Stine or have you seen the movies of Nightmares (Goosebumps), you will love the news today. The famous saga will have a new series for TV. It will be a series with real actors that will feature Goosebumps film producer Neal H. Moritz, as well as producer Sony Pictures Television.

All in partnership with Scholastic Entertainment. Of course, at the moment it is not clear whether R.L. Stine is or is not involved in the new series. We do know other important details that we will talk about below.

To begin with, and as reported in Deadline, the first official statements on this matter have not been made to wait. In short, just below this paragraph you can read what Iole Lucchese, president and chief strategy officer of Scholastic Entertainment has said after the announcement.

"Goosebumps has kept children and families on the edge of their seats for almost 30 years and we are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for the generation. From the world-famous book series to a large-scale licensing show and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps is still very popular and we look forward to introducing new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps. ".

Finally, it is important to note that the executive producer of this new series has been announced. And the position will be for Lucchese himself, always with the collaboration of others such as the aforementioned Moritz, Caitlin Friedman (senior vice president and general manager of Scholastic), and Pavun Shetty (television head of Original Film)

These have been the statements of Moritz after hearing the news: "I loved making Goosebumps movies and can't wait to bring R. L. Stine's incredible stories to life through a high-end television series targeting both adults and children.".