Nightmare in Heaven, the review of the television thriller

Samantha McCarthy's marriage is going through a period of profound crisis, resulting from the discovery of the betrayal by her husband, a well-known doctor. The woman decided to spend a relaxing time on the beaches of Florida and asked her teenage daughter Ellie to accompany her.

The protagonist does not know that his arrival was noticed by the charming Javier LeBlanc, a sailboat captain who behind his reassuring appearance and affable character it hides some disturbing ulterior motives and in recent times it has already been guilty of the kidnapping and murder of many tourists who have fallen into its clutches.

After flirting with Samantha one evening, the man manages to convince her to join Ellie on an excursion offshore on his boat, where the attempted kidnapping will then take place. But mother and daughter are ready to fight tooth and nail for their own survival.

In a sea of ​​trouble

The original title, Deadly Excursion, underlines even more explicitly the turn that events will take, but despite the potential expectations of departure the film turns out to be a full blown disappointment, tied in narrative and qualitative terms to the worst operations designed for the overseas television market.

In fact, Nightmare in Heaven does not shy away from that typical dozenness of the sector, with the poverty of means and ideas that transpires from the prologue where one of the first victims of the villain seeks an escape on a desert island.

Ralenti used without a real reason and aerial shots taken by drones already make us understand the technical and stylistic approach put in place by the director Brian Skiba – also writer and producer – to whom the artistic quality evidently was of little interest.

Adrift

And so ample space is reserved for a dull postcard aesthetic, with luxury and dreamy landscapes as the backdrop to a story where the tense crescendo remains only on paper. Difficult to be passionate about one story full of inconsistencies and absurd twists, until a further revelation in the epilogue that goes beyond the limits of logic and opens the door to an undesirable sequel.

The casting of the two protagonists, very blond and beautiful so much so that they seem more sisters than mother and daughter, does not help in the affection to the characters, with the basic ingenuity that makes every choice forced and artificial, and the same motivations of the nemesis are devoid of an effective explanation.

In the final showdown there is also an anemic gasp of action, with a chase between a motorcycle and a jeep in the desolation of the exotic context, but now the spectator's patience has been extensively tested to hope to spark potential last-minute engagement.

And given the aforementioned and unjustifiable closing solutions, it is even better this way.