'Night Teeth', Netflix's new horror movie

After appearing in movies like 'With love, Simon' or 'Alita: Angel of Combat'Jorge Lendeborg Jr. has a new project at hand. Is about 'Night Teeth', Netflix's new commitment to terror after titles like 'Eli' or 'Wounds' that will be directed by Adam Randall





As reported Deadline, together with the actor, star in the film Debby Ryan ('Insatiable') Lucy Fry ('Bright', 'Wolf Creek'), Alfie Allen ('Jojo Rabbit', 'Game of Thrones') and Raúl Castillo ('Army of the Dead', 'We the Animals' ). With a dash of Brent Dillon ('Black Tide Beach'), East thriller Juvenile, who has just started shooting in New Orleans, will tell us what happens one night in Los Angeles to a young driver who takes two beautiful girls to five different parties, work that will lead him to end up fighting for his life after discovering that These are not who they say they are.

A film about three young people united for one night within the limits of this car, full of changing relationships where suspicion, attraction and threat will come together. The movie is produced by Vincent Gatewood, from Unique Features, Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison. Bob Shaye, founder of New Line, will be executive producer with Erica Steinberg, 42, a company that has an agreement with Netflix and is also in preproduction of 'Outside the Wire', a film starring Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris and Emily Beecham.

At the moment there is no release date, but we assume that we can see it later this year or early 2021. We will continue to report.