NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, news coming to the Tokyo Game Show?

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 has disappeared from the spotlight after the announcement last spring but the reimagination of NieR could soon return to be seen … perhaps at the Tokyo Game Show 2020.

According to Gematsu, NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 was rated in Taiwan ed appeared in the local rating board database in the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One versions. Although there are no confirmations at the moment, this move could anticipate a possible imminent (re) presentation of the game that could at this point take place at the Tokyo Game Show in late September, although the title does not appear in Square Enix’s TGS lineup.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is a Version UP of the original game, Yoko Taro himself preferred to use this term instead of talking about remakes and remasters, at the moment it is not entirely clear what the contents of this reinterpretation actually are, so we are awaiting clarification from the developers.

The game is expected next year in Japan, Square Enix confirmed the launch in the West in the near future, even in this case, however, there are no confirmed launch dates or reference windows.