NieR Automata is approaching 5 million copies sold

The segment that Square Enix dedicated to the NieR series during the Tokyo Game Show 2020 was not stingy with surprises. Between one announcement and another, there was also time for a sortie of NieR Automata, which despite the over three years that it carries on its back continues to sell steadily.

Square Enix has announced that the action RPG developed by PlatinumGames under the leadership of Yoko Taro has placed 4.85 million copies worldwide until today. The total includes the number of physical units distributed to retailers and copies sold to players in digital format. The previous update on sales, we recall, dates back to last March, the month in which NieR Automata reached 4.5 million and also entered the Xbox Game Pass.

NieR Automata was launched for the first time on PS4 in Japan on February 23, 2017. A few weeks later it also arrived in North America (March 7) and Europe (March 10). The PC version was launched globally on March 17, 2017, while for the Xbox One edition we had to wait until June 26, 2018. The Game of the YoRHa Edition version instead only arrived on PS4 and PC in February 2019.

During the Tokyo Game Show 2020 it was also announced that NieR Replicant will be released in April 2021 and that NieR Reincarnation will also arrive in Europe.