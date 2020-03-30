Entertainment

Nier: Automata comes to Xbox Game Pass this week

March 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
After the development of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 was announced… for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the arrival of NieR: Automata Xbox Game Pass, specifically arriving on April 2 on Xbox One.

The version of the game that will be available to subscribers to the service will be the Become as Gods Edition, which includes new outfits for 2B, 9S and A2, as well as side quests that were not part of the original game.

This is part of a whole series of announcements made to mark the franchise's 10th anniversary. Along with the remastering of NieR Replicant for modern systems and the arrival of NieR: Automata to Game Pass, NieR Reincarnation has also been announced, a free mobile video game with micropayments of which not much is known at the moment.

This relatively little-known license to the general public is celebrating its first decade of life in a big way after having received one of its best installments a couple of years ago with the work of PlatinumGames that was rated as a masterpiece by quite a few critics and gamers.

It is to be hoped that in the future we will see new installments that continue with these stories of hope, action, desolation and philosophy that have generated a dedicated community eager for new adventures in their universe.

