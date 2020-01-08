NieR, 10th anniversary: ​​new game coming soon? Teaser from producer Saito

Share it:

With the arrival of the new year, Square Enix will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Nier, landed on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 during the now distant 2010.

Well, it seems that for the occasion, more than one surprise is preparing. To offer a clue in this sense was Yosuke Saito, producer who most recently edited the publication of NieR: Automata. Interviewed by the editorial staff of Weekly Famitsu, a well-known Japanese magazine, the latter dedicated a brief reflection on the important anniversary. Specifically, Saito has revealed that they are currently proceeding in parallel projects related to "this and that, plus another unannounced title".

Regarding the latest reference, Twinfinite, which reports the translation, specifies that from the context it is currently difficult to understand for sure if Saito was talking about one or more titles. In any case, whatever the nature of the plans related to tenth anniversary of NieRSaito did not want to offer further clues, merely making it known that everything will be announced in due course. What do you think, are you curious to know more?

Pending further details, we remember the team of developers responsible for developing NieR: Automata seems to have big plans in store for the next few months. In fact, Platinum Games has promised a very interesting 2020.