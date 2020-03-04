Nicole Rossi, who is the collegiate of Beijing Express 2020 who is not afraid of 'making her voice heard'

Share it:

Nicole Rossi is one of the most aggressive and combative characters of this eighth edition of Beijing Express 2020 where, together with her friend Jennifer Poni, she forms the pair of College. Tiny and slender, looking at her Nicole seems a fragile and delicate wren in need of protection, in reality she hides within herself the strength of a lion and the determination of a true warrior. During the episodes of Beijing Express, Nicole, who became famous thanks to the participation in the third season of the Rai 2 docu-reality The college (just like Jennifer), stood out for her rebellious soul, strong personality and pigtails in the style of Wednesday de The Addams family. How can we forget them?

Who is Nicole Rossi?

Almost 20 years old, born in Rome on March 30, 2000, she has always been a supporter of the rights of migrants and the LGBT community, Nicole attended the Rome High School of Human Sciences demonstrating a decidedly strong leader thanks to which she was elected representative of the school for several years, thus learning to be a spokeswoman in front of the professors and the headmaster of the ailments and bad temper of all the students of her school. An experience that has been very useful for Nicole Rossi, who has thus learned to deal with people much older than her, the art of dialogue, confrontation and mediation. All fundamental qualities for those who, like Nicole, dream of a future in the world of communication and, in particular, in that of journalism.

Great fan of music, art and tattoos (she has one under her breast with the inscription 'college of nineteen hundred68' dedicated precisely to her adventure lived within the The college), Nicole Rossi is super active on social media and especially on Instagram, where it has almost 500 thousand followers. Her home is a riot of color and super chic shots where the rebellious, unconventional soul of this irresistible 20 year old immediately comes to the surface, letting her anxieties, torments and, of course, her greatest loves shine through: fashion, make up and the fiance. In fact, the shots they capture are not uncommon Nicole Rossi together with the companion Riccardo Paolino, a few years older than her, with whom she has been engaged since 2017.

The competitor of the program conducted by Constantine Della Gherardesca, after the super positive experience of The college, seems to have become passionate about the world of television by taking part in various projects and, in particular, in some programs and television commercials. As his Instagram profile mentions Nicole defines herself as "an extreme person (MIND) for (N) saints","often only extreme and heavy”, As well as a great lover of red and safety pins, who often puts even in the hair instead of bobby pins, as well as in the ear lobes. In short, a really tough, overwhelming and determined girl Nicole. That these are the winning cards that will lead her (maybe) to win Beijing Express 2020? Stay tuned!

