Nicole Kidman protagonista della serie Amazon Things I Know to Be True

Nicole Kidman will be the protagonist of the new series Amazon based on the writer’s 2016 play of the same name Andrew Bovell by title Things I Know to Be True. The drama series centers on Bob and Fran Price as they watch their adult children make unexpected decisions that change the course of their lives.

The series is described as a story about the ability and willingness to recover a lasting marriage and the evolution of love within a family. There Kidman she will play Fran and will also be executive producer.

“I will never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s show in Sydney, it was one of those transcendental theatrical experiences”he said Kidman in a statement. “Andrew’s text is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With the belief of Amazon, the guidance of Jen Salke and an extraordinary team committed to the production, we have high hopes for what this series can be. “

“This is a story about family, the thing you spend your life trying to escape only to wish for what you have lost, if you ever can.”he said Bovell. “I am thrilled that an actress of Nicole Kidman’s caliber will lead the series as Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and absolutely compelling. I am also thrilled that a major company like Amazon Studios has shown such faith in the story and will bring it to audiences around the world. “

Kidman stars with Hugh Grant on the HBO series The Undoing for which according to the actress and the director it was necessary to have a sexy couple at the center of the narrative.