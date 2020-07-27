Nicole Kidman, no quarantine on return to Australia and Australians are furious

Share it:

All 'Australia A big applause must certainly be made for the management of the coronavirus emergency: in Camberra and the surrounding area, the severe measures implemented to contain the pandemic have been effectively effective, but apparently not everyone is asked to respect them fully.

This is the case with Nicole Kidman: the Lion star arrived in Sidney by private jet from Tennessee together with her husband Keith Urban and the two daughters. So far completely normal, except that the couple were allowed to reach their home (an 8 million euro villa built in the Southern Highlands) without first passing through the 14 days of quarantine in a structure made available by the government, a measure that is adopted with anyone who enters Australia.

The rule actually has exceptions for "strong medical, health and compassionate reasons", conditions in which Kidman, Urban and children do not seem to fit. Because, then, the star couple was reserved this treatment? The question is legitimate and will certainly have explanations, but what is certain is that in the meantime Australians seem to find this unequal treatment at least unfair.

We are sure that, however, after the storm the beautiful and good Nicole will return to being loved as always even in his homeland.