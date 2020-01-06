Nicole Kidman leaves the Golden Globes crying over Australia's forest fires

Share it:

Nicole Kidman leaves the gala 15 minutes after her arrival.

The Australian actress has had to go crying after remembering the damage that forest fires are doing to Australia.

I hadn't even started the 2020 Golden Globes gala and the tears were already served. And no, they have nothing to do with those of an actress excited about her nomination for an award. As witnesses have said, Nicole Kidman Has been seen crying in the Golden Globes given the stress he suffers from forest fires that are happening right now in Australia. The actress, who lives there with Keith Urban (her husband), has not been able to control the tears.

As reported by Us Weekly, Nicole Kidman obtained information about the fires a little before the gala: "He had just learned when he got off the plane before coming here," says a source. "I was crying on the way to the party." When Nicole has stood on the red carpet for the round of questions with the press, she has confessed: "Sorry, I'm very distracted right now with everything that is happening in Australia".

Fortunately, your house is fine. His representative has contacted Us Weekly a few minutes later to clarify what happened: "Your house is not on fire. Everything is under control but they do not take away the situation."

Despite the sad news, Nicole seemed to be calm and one piece when she arrived. "He seemed very calm, taking pictures and talking with Joey King and Josh Dallas. She had a whole crowd around her and nobody knew what was about to happen", says the source." She has been very sad but she has also proved to be a professional who, even though she has been wrong, has tried to attend as she had promised.

The actress left the gala 15 minutes after arriving.

This news comes just one day after knowing that Nicole and Keith have donated $ 500,000 to all those affected by the fires in Australia. "The support, thought and prayers of our family are with everyone affected by the fires in Australia," they wrote on Instagram. "We are going to donate $ 50,000 to Rural Fire Services, which is giving everything right now".