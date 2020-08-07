Nicole Kidman faces a whirlwind of secrets and lies in the new HBO trailer

Share it:

The Undoing, the awaited thriller-psychological series with protagonists Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, shows itself with a new suspenseful preview: discover it with us beyond the jump!

The story revolves around the brilliant therapist Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is about to publish her first book, and her husband Jonathan Fraser (Grant) with whom she is madly in love. To complete the idyllic family picture the son (Noah Jupe), who attends one of the most prestigious schools in New York, and Dr. Franklin Reinhardt (Donald Sutherland), father of the woman. However, Grace's tranquility is shaken in one night by a sudden death, the disappearance of her husband and some disturbing revelations about her. When her private life, now in pieces, becomes public, it will be up to Grace to fight with all her strength to protect her son.

The Undoing is inspired by the novel You Should Have Known of Jean Hanff Korelitz, and tells of the rise and ruinous fall of the Kidman character, who from the first images promises a moving and unreserved interpretation. The series will debut on HBO on October 25th and waiting for new updates we suggest the previous trailer for The Undoing.

