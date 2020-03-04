Sports

Nicolas Portal, an excicist and director of Ineos, dies at 40

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Nicolas Portal, exciter and director of the Ineos, He has died at 40. The team has issued a statement informing the death of the exciclista.

"With much sadness we announce the death of our dear companion, colleague and friend Nico Portal. He has died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra, " The statement says.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.