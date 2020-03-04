Nicolas Portal, an excicist and director of Ineos, dies at 40

Nicolas Portal, exciter and director of the Ineos, He has died at 40. The team has issued a statement informing the death of the exciclista.
"With much sadness we announce the death of our dear companion, colleague and friend Nico Portal. He has died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra, " The statement says.
