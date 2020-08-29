Nicolas Cage will play a vodka drunk dragon in Amazon’s new series Highfire

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nicolas Cage never ceases to surprise: after the crazy film in which he will play himself alongside Pedro Pascal, the actor has chosen another interesting project produced by Amazon: Highfire.

The series will be the adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Eoin Colfer, already famous for the bestseller Artemis Fowl. Although this is a live action production, the protagonist of the absurd plot described in the book is a dragon, who lives safely in the swamps of Louisiana, gulping vodka and watching Flashdance and other movies on TV. Cage will voice the vicious dragon and will also work as executive producer alongside creator Davey Holmes.

Described as a mixture of True Detective e The Invisible Dragon, the series aims to bring to the screen a thriller story intended for an adult audience, without neglecting a good dose of irony. Below is the synopsis:

“A long time ago dragons ruled the world, and Lord Highfire ruled over all dragons from his nest. But this story isn’t set that long ago, it’s set in the present day, and today Lord Highfire rules alone in his shack in the swamp of Louisiana’s Honey Island. Highfire has become old Vern and spends all day hiding among alligators, watching cable TV and drinking an awkward amount of vodka to pass the time“.

Determined to preserve his lifestyle, he will find himself fighting alongside a young human named Squid and to develop a weird friendship with him. The series has just entered production at Amazon, so it’s still early to speculate on a release date, but it would seem to be something decidedly eccentric, which blends elements of fantasy, thriller and comedy.

All that remains is to wait for further news. In the meantime, did you know that Nicolas Cage was supposed to appear in place of Will Farrell for 2 Wedding Singles?