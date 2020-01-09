Nicolas Cage Rare Shopping

Share it:

Nicolas Cage He is one of the most unique actors of his generation and, for a while now, also one of the most prolific. Recent ‘Mom and Dad’(Brian Taylor, 2017),‘Mandy’(Panos Cosmatos, 2018),‘Color Out of Space’(Richard Stanley, 2019) or the promising‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’(Sion Sono, 2020) and‘Wally’s Wonderland’(Kevin Lewis, 2020) make us dream of a future full of premieres starring this wonderful man made meme.

And is that Cage decorates sofa prints, eats only animals that have a dignified sex life and gave his son the name of his favorite superhero. At the beginning of the decade, the protagonist of 'Leaving Las Vegas'(the film that won the Oscar for Best Actor) had to accumulate work after work to face the almost 13 million euros that has come to claim the US Treasury. The reason? Not paying taxes for the years 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2007, in addition to starring in a rampant lifestyle. The truth is that Francis Ford Coppola's nephew, In 2009, he owned more than 15 houses, a castle in England, four mansions in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Las Vegas, four yachts, 22 cars (including nine Rolls Royce) and jewelry worth several million dollars. After parting with some of his most precious possessions he managed to catch up with the hacienda but, thanks to the list published by supercompressor.com, we can enjoy this gallery of objects that, at some point, belonged to the charismatic interpreter. What are you staying with?