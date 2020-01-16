Nicolas Cage, Kesha, Marilyn Manson and Alex Wolff together to party

Share it:

January 14, 2020, a date to remember. That day the premiere of the new film of Nicolas Cage, 'Color out of space', until here everything normal, but the strong thing comes when that premiere attend celebrities as disparate as KeshaMarilyn Manson or the protagonist of 'Hereditary', Alex Wolff, who ended up partying with Cage and breaking the Internet in its path.

JC Olivera

Kesha posted photos of this strange group together on his Twitter account, talking about how rare and fun life can be, and making it clear that they had a great time that night.

But the singer was not the only one, because Alex Wolff also went to Instagram to share his experience of the night, his opinion of the film (which seems to have conquered him) and upload a photo with Nicolas Cage.

Based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft, the tape has been written and directed by Richard Stanley (‘Hardware, programmed to kill’, 'The Island of Dr. Moreau') and it has been described as a story of cosmic terror about the Gardners, a family that moves to a remote farm in rural New England to escape the hustle and bustle of the 21st century. They are busy adapting to their new life when a meteor crashes into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite seems to melt on the earth, infecting both the earth and space-time properties with a strange color and another world. To his horror, the Gardner family discovers that This alien force is gradually mutating every way of life it touches … including them.