Nicolas Cage is seen in the first image of 'Pig'

Nicolas Cage is undoubtedly living a great professional moment thanks to genre cinema. The most fans have been able to enjoy in recent years a crazy Cage thanks to movies like 'Mandy' or 'Color out of space', and it seems they are in luck, because the actor has a new project. Is about 'Pig', a thriller of revenge whose first image has just seen the light.

This is the film debut of screenwriter and director Michael Sarnoski, and in the movie Cage stars as a lone Oregon truffle hunter whose award-winning game pig is kidnapped, forcing him to return to the old Portland grounds and face his past. Apparently, after a "heated bidding war" for the distribution rights in the United States of 'Pig', Neon will finally be the company in charge of distributing the film, in whose cast we also find the protagonist of 'Hereditary', Alex Wolff, the one we saw partying with Cage not long ago.

Sarnoski has been commissioned to write the story for 'Pig' alongside producer Vanessa Block, the film having been funded by Ai Films, Escape Artists, Sweet Tomato Films and Steve Tisch. Additionally, Block, Tisch and Cage have produced the tape alongside Dimitra Tsingou, Ben Giladi, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Rath, Joseph Restaino and the CEO of Pulse Films, Thomas Benski. Cage will link the premiere of 'Pig' to that of 'Primal', another action film with a somewhat different animal protagonist.