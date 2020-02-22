Nicolas Cage gives details of his new film in which he will make himself

Share it:

At the end of this 2019 it was announced that Nicolas Cage He had a new project in his hands: to star in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', a film in which he would have to interpret himself. Sounds weird, right? Well keep reading the plot.

Directed by Tom Gormican, in this metacomedy we will see the actor being him but in the nineties and up from problems with his professional career, with his personal life, with the CIA and with a Mexican drug cartel. With a premiere scheduled by Lionsgate for the March 19, 2021, the production of the film is about to begin, and that is why Cage wanted to bring some more light on this unique project.

Speaking to Empire, the actor has commented that the approach we will see in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' is something that has made him feel uncomfortable: "It's a stylized version of me, and the fact that he has to refer to me in the third person is something that makes me feel extremely uncomfortable".

Also, something we didn't know was that "There are many scenes in the film where the modern or contemporary 'Nic Cage' and the young 'Nic Cage' collide, discuss and fight. It is an acrobatic approach to acting." That version of the nineties, by the way, will channel the energy of the Cage we saw when I was promoting Wild At Heart. " Moreover, we may see recreations of this moment and more, because, as the actor has added "I will probably have to watch a couple of films from the past again, because I think we will have to recreate some of those sequences."

It will be fantastic.