Nico Robin in Thriller Bark version in this ONE PIECE cosplay made by Giada Robin

The Italian Giada Robin is now a very famous cosplayer also in the international field. So as you can guess from his name, one of the characters he is very much to fond is Nico Robin, the ONE PIECE archaeologist who has long been added to the main crew of Monkey D. Luffy. And for this he has published several cosplay about the character.

Considering the Halloween period and therefore more bleak, Giada Robin has decided in recent days to share hers cosplay on Nico Robin version Thriller Bark. The island with zombies and shadows created by Gecko Moria is just suitable for the context and in fact we see the various cobwebs surrounding the image. But obviously what attracts the most is the character.

Nico Robin has worn many dresses over the course of the series and this one on Thriller Bark is unique: a purple dress that leaves the décolleté clearly visible, then finished in such a way as to leave the thighs and stockings clearly visible. Then there are the lace details that make the costume even more similar to that of the comic book counterpart.

Obviously it is not the only disguise of Giada Robin, remember for example the one on Lust by Fullmetal Alchemist. In the meantime, yes ONE PIECE chapter 1000 approaches and Nico Robin was used for the countdown.