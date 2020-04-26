Nico Robin in a provocative ONE PIECE themed cosplay

Share it:

Eiichiro Oda he is a mangaka who has made the history of the genre up to now, exporting his ONE PIECE masterpiece all over the world and becoming the author of comics with more sales in the history of the medium in just over twenty years of serialization.

The adventures of the crew of Straw hat every year they shatter record by record, capturing more and more fans around the world thanks to a plot as immediate as it is complex in the narrative construction. For several years to sensei in fact, appreciation of any kind arrives, from sketches by other authors to letters from fans, from children's drawings to photos of cosplayers.

Speaking of cosplay, ONE PIECE for years he has dominated the fanbases of artists who wear make-up and build their own pirate-themed costume. One of these cosplayers is @Merylsama, a manga and anime fan who recently posed playing a provocative Nico Robin. Eiichiro Oda, always attentive to the curves of his heroines, would undoubtedly appreciate the costume and curves faithfully reproduced by the girl, so much so that in a recent SBS he revealed the secret of how the breasts of Nico Robin and Nami grew from the beginning of the series.

What do you think of the incredible resemblance to ONE PIECE's most loved archaeologist? We remind you that it has recently been declared that the first two sagas of the anime will arrive on Netflix USA and it cannot be excluded that in the future they may also be available for the Italian market.