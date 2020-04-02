TV Shows

Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee at the peak of success, just like the old days

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee, as in the old days, are again the undisputed leaders of the urban genre. The theme that brought the interpreters back together after 20 years, "Move It", has become a world trend, monopolizing the first positions in the lists of the prestigious Billboard magazine.

The expected musical reunion of "Los Cangris" (Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee) happened in early January with the release of "Muévelo", a song produced by the Grammy-winning brothers Play-N-Skillz (Juan and Oscar Salinas ), with the indispensable support of the record labels Sony Music Latin and El Cartel Records.

Eight weeks after its launch, the official video clip has more than 94 million views on YouTube, and has become a trend on the main digital platforms, managing to climb positions on the charts of Billboard magazine.

"Move it" got on the podium to crown himself as the song:

  • # 1 on the Latin AirPlay list.
  • # 1 in Latin Rhythm Airplay.
  • # 2 on Latin Pop Airplay Chart.
  • # 11 on Hot Latin Songs for 12 consecutive weeks.
READ:  Odalys Ramírez relates how her children live the quarantine by COVID-19




Both artists encourage their fans to enjoy "Move it" at full volume, but, from their homes, respecting the world recommendations to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nicky Jam fans receive more good news as finally, the premiere of his autobiographical series "The Winner" will premiere on Netflix on April 21; a true, raw and honest story starring the same singer.




You may also like:

Nicky Jam, along with his Latin flavor, goes down in FIFA history

Nicky Jam and Steve Aoki make a big musical "bang"

Nick Jam cries for a boy who makes a doll inspired by him

. (tagsToTranslate) Urban music (t) Nicky Jam (t) Daddy Yankee (t) Music

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.