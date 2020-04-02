Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee at the peak of success, just like the old days

Share it:

Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee, as in the old days, are again the undisputed leaders of the urban genre. The theme that brought the interpreters back together after 20 years, "Move It", has become a world trend, monopolizing the first positions in the lists of the prestigious Billboard magazine.

The expected musical reunion of "Los Cangris" (Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee) happened in early January with the release of "Muévelo", a song produced by the Grammy-winning brothers Play-N-Skillz (Juan and Oscar Salinas ), with the indispensable support of the record labels Sony Music Latin and El Cartel Records.

Eight weeks after its launch, the official video clip has more than 94 million views on YouTube, and has become a trend on the main digital platforms, managing to climb positions on the charts of Billboard magazine.

"Move it" got on the podium to crown himself as the song:

# 1 on the Latin AirPlay list.

# 1 in Latin Rhythm Airplay.

# 2 on Latin Pop Airplay Chart.

# 11 on Hot Latin Songs for 12 consecutive weeks.

Both artists encourage their fans to enjoy "Move it" at full volume, but, from their homes, respecting the world recommendations to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nicky Jam fans receive more good news as finally, the premiere of his autobiographical series "The Winner" will premiere on Netflix on April 21; a true, raw and honest story starring the same singer.









