Nicki Minaj's sister is surprised when she proves to be a great rapper

Singer Nicki Minaj surprises on Twitter by becoming a trend, as a video circulates on the Internet in which her younger sister Ming Maraj is appreciated, demonstrating that she follows the rapper's steps, as well as her tastes for music.

Everything seems to indicate that talent abounds within the Maraj family, as Nicki is already known as one of the most successful rappers in the industry, having behind her a spectacular musical career and even named as the Queen of Rap by major magazines and well-known media specialized in the subject.

Now who seems to have a whole future ahead is Ming, because on his personal Instagram account he has shared videos in which his great ability to sing can be appreciated, as well as to write incredible rap verses.

Ming caused a sensation by sharing through her stories on Instagram an interpretation of the song "Moment 4 Life", a song by her sister that became very popular in 2010 and featured rapper Drake.

Internet users point out that the young woman has a great talent and emphasize that it is very likely that if she follows her sister's career she will be able to succeed in the future like her, since she has everything to do it, just as Nicki did.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to sharing the talent for singing and rap, Nicki Minaj and her sister have a great physical resemblance, something that has caught the attention of their followers.