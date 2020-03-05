Nicki Minaj's husband arrested for not registering as a sex offender

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Miami.- Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, was arrested on Wednesday for not registering on the list of sex offenders in the state of California (USA), where he moved in July 2019.

Petty served a four-year prison sentence in New York after he was found guilty in 1995 of trying to rape a 16-year-old teenager and has since been on the list of sex offenders in that state.

However, US law requires that those convicted of such a crime notify the authorities of any change of address.

In November 2019, Petty was arrested by the police for violating a traffic law. Then, he was arrested and released on bail of $ 20,000, on condition that he voluntarily registered.

Even so, the 41-year-old man ignored the order and was arrested again. Now, it is expected that in the next few hours he will have a hearing before a federal judge.

The penalty for not registering on the California sex offender list is up to 10 years in jail.

The rapper born in Trinidad Tobago and Petty were dating when she was a teenager in New York City. They met again in 2019 and got married last October 21.

Then Nicki Minaj, whose name is Onika Tanya Maraj, announced that he planned to retire to concentrate on having children. However, since then he has raised three successful themes, among which "Tusa" stands out, a collaboration with Karol G.