Nicki Minaj would have already separated from her husband, after six months of marriage

The famous singer Nicki Minaj, interpreter of Tusa next to Karol G, and Kenneth Petty, her husband, would be facing a divorce process, according to information in different news portals.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty secretly married in October 2019 and are about to divorce, says a person close to them.

Nicki Minaj, famous singer of other songs like Anaconda, surprised her millions of followers around the world in October 2019 by announcing the news of her wedding with Kenneth.

Nicky Minaj and Kenneth Petty would have decided to get married just a few weeks after meeting, it was also made public at the time.

Kenneth Petty recently starred in a scandal, after it was revealed that he was arrested in California for failing to register as a sex offender.

Nicki went to pay bail of $ 100,000 and Kenneth was immediately released.

The news of the alleged divorce between Nicky and Kenneth is not confirmed by either of them, as of yet.

Many followers of Nicki have been dissatisfied with the fact that he has joined Kenneth, since they consider him to be a conflictive person who has only brought to life pure scandals.

Nicki Minaj is a basically rap singer and with her music and songs she has managed to make her way in the music industry internationally.

The singer is followed by millions on her social networks and recently placed in the audience's liking Tusa, a duet with Karol G.















