Nicki Minaj will be the new guest judge of RuPaul's Drag Race

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After Nicki Minaj remained inactive for weeks on social networks, he surprised his fans by sharing that he will be part of the special jury in the first episode of the twelfth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, a reality show created and conducted by the famous Drag Queen, RuPaul Charles

RuPaul has caused a great revolution by sharing the first trailer of the new season on social networks, but what nobody expected was that the rapper was the first guest judge of the program, since for a long time the fans of Minaj and the series longed for this moment.

Welcome to the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race! I'm Nicki Minaj, and I promise loyalty to drag, "says Nicki in the 12th season promo.

In the trailer released by the series, unpublished scenes from the debut episode appear and Nicki steals everyone's attention by being spectacular, with unparalleled beauty, a sensual figure and showing off his great sense of fashion with a tight red dress while walking on the main stage.









The twelfth season was recently announced and with it the presentation of the 13 new Drag Queens that will participate in the project; Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von'Du.

RuPaul's Drag Race is a famous reality show where a group of Drag Queens carefully selected by RuPaul and its production, compete in various challenges to reach the final and thus get the first place of the season, the incredible crown, $ 100,000 dollars and the title to the next US superstar Drag.

Undoubtedly, the favorite reality of the LGBT community, it cannot be denied that it has managed to acquire a notable popularity around the world, since it has managed to stay on the air for eleven seasons, allowing each one to launch itself to fame and create A great artistic career.