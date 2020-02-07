Nicki Minaj hates three of her songs and it turns out that they are our favorites

Share it:

The rapper conquered us a decade ago (it is said soon), when she released her first studio album: 'Pink Friday'. Some of the songs on this album were the ones we danced the most then, like 'Your love'o'Super bass'(the latter, considered the best song of Nicki Minaj and his greatest great success. So much so, that the video has received more than 800 million views on YouTube and is Minaj's first song to reach the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100). And in these ten years of career, we have seen Nicki make collaborations with many artists: Ariana Grande, Jessie J and the last one with Karol G, in 'Tusa' ('temazazo', eh).

Thus, we have seen how little by little he has earned his place in the rap universe and how today he is one of the most famous rappers in the world.

And, although it is true that artists are not always happy with some of their work when time goes by, we never imagine that Nicki He hid inside him a feeling of hatred towards three of his songs. Real hate, 'hate' of the hard!

NICKI MINAJ HATES THREE SONGS OF HIS

What will you think: "Well, normal, who doesn't look back and is ashamed or rejects something he did in the past?" But our drama originates because there are three of our favorite songs, not 'random' songs.

The singer told it during a Q&A at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills: "There are songs on my discography that I wish would never have been recorded, like 'Anaconda'. I like the video, but 'agggg'. "

How, how? But it is the most! And there is no point: "I could go on and on … I hate too 'Starships'… It's like … Why did I do that? I think about it every time I hear it. And I don't like it either 'Your Love', my first hit on Billboard. "

We've freaked out a bit, because they are some of the ones we like the most. And we can understand it, but go …