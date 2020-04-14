Entertainment

Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreations) joins the UCM if Taika Waititi directs

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

If you have seen the comedy Parks and Recreations, you undoubtedly know Nick Offerman, the actor who played the impassive Ron Swanson in the fantastic series by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur.

The actor has told in a recent interview that he would undoubtedly accept a role for the Marvel superhero cinema but with only one condition, it has to be a movie from the UCM directed by Taika Waititi.

"I think those are great franchises – Marvel, Star Wars or whatever – I think they are all packed with examples of fantastic and wonderful creativity and also examples of less good stuff. Depending on what they offer me, where I am and how available I am? If Taika Waititi's name is present I'll run"

If Offerman ended up in the ranks of Marvel Studios in the future, he would not be the first actor out of Parks and Recreations to become a superhero. In fact one of the most important UCM characters, the Star-Lord himself, is played by Chris Pratt, who has a fantastic role as Andy Dwyer, one of the main characters in the comedy.

READ:  The Irregular at Magic High School: the second season is shown in a new trailer

There's still time to sneak Offerman into Thor: Love and Thunder, the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok who will be directing Waititi again with a new cast of heroes and even a new Thor inheriting the Mjolnir to lead New Asgard. Ron Swanson's mustache would certainly fit pretty well among the furry Nordics who populate this fictional civilization.

Source.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.