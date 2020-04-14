Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreations) joins the UCM if Taika Waititi directs

Share it:

If you have seen the comedy Parks and Recreations, you undoubtedly know Nick Offerman, the actor who played the impassive Ron Swanson in the fantastic series by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur.

The actor has told in a recent interview that he would undoubtedly accept a role for the Marvel superhero cinema but with only one condition, it has to be a movie from the UCM directed by Taika Waititi.

"I think those are great franchises – Marvel, Star Wars or whatever – I think they are all packed with examples of fantastic and wonderful creativity and also examples of less good stuff. Depending on what they offer me, where I am and how available I am? If Taika Waititi's name is present I'll run"

If Offerman ended up in the ranks of Marvel Studios in the future, he would not be the first actor out of Parks and Recreations to become a superhero. In fact one of the most important UCM characters, the Star-Lord himself, is played by Chris Pratt, who has a fantastic role as Andy Dwyer, one of the main characters in the comedy.

There's still time to sneak Offerman into Thor: Love and Thunder, the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok who will be directing Waititi again with a new cast of heroes and even a new Thor inheriting the Mjolnir to lead New Asgard. Ron Swanson's mustache would certainly fit pretty well among the furry Nordics who populate this fictional civilization.

