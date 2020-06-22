Nick Kyrgios' fierce criticism of Novak Djokovic after multiple coronavirus infections in the tournament organized by the Serb

Share it:

Nick Kyrgios harshly criticized Novak Djokovic on social media

This Monday, the Croatian Borna Coric reported that he tested positive for coronavirus and thus became the second tennis player to have been infected after the Adria Tennis Tour, the exhibition tournament organized by the Serbian Novak Djokovic in different cities in Eastern Europe. The day before, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov he had been the first to announce that he had contracted Covid-19.

The news of the infections – which also includes Dimitrov's coach and Djokovic's physical trainer – filled the Australian tennis player with anger Nick Kyrgios, who claimed the number one in the world for having carried out this series of tournaments when the world is still dealing with the pandemic.

"What a stupid decision to continue with the‘ exhibition '", He wrote the 40th number of the ATP ranking on his Twitter account and shared the statement with which Coric announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. "I wish the boys a speedy recovery, but This is what happens when you are indifferent to protocols. It is not a joke, "he added.

Kyrgios later shared the images of when the organizers of the Adria Tennis Tour in Zadar informed viewers that the final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrei Rublev would be suspended in the wake of the Dimitrov case. The Australian took the opportunity to criticize Nole harshly.

"Congratulations, what leadership", wrote in reference to the number one in the world, who is the current president of the players council. He also shared a message from US tennis player Mitchell Krueger (195 °), who noted: "Stellar leadership."

Coric and Dimitrov, the two tennis players whose cases have been confirmed in recent hours, were face to face on the court on Saturday. They also tested positive Marko Paniki, Djokovic's physical trainer, and Kristijan Groh, Dimitrov's coach. Croatian evidence Marin Cilic and from German Alex Zverev, meanwhile, they were negative. As reported in the press, Djokovic refused in the first instance to undergo the test in Zadar, although he later did so in Belgrade and is awaiting the results. The Serbian has had an attitude that has generated quite a stir in the world of tennis, even opposing getting vaccinated in case this is necessary to participate in the circuit.

This situation sets off alarms in the world of tennis and further increases the controversy surrounding the contest organized by Nole. The matches were played with the public and, in the previous one, the players showed up in massive events without respecting the social distancing recommended by the specialists to minimize the risk of contagion. The tennis players played basketball, hugged each other and were even very close to dancing at a night party in Belgrade, other of the stops of the contest.

During the Adria Tennis Tour, other sports stars such as Nikola Jankovic, basketball player Partizan, and Nikola Jokic, internal of Denver Nuggets of the NBA. Jankovic had also already tested positive for COVID-19 after the event.

This wave of contagion also puts the reactivation of the ATP circuit, announced by the authorities for next August 14 with the tournament of Washington. According to the calendar published days ago, then the Cincinnati Masters 1000 (from August 22) and the United States Open (August 31), both with New York as the stage. The activity will continue with the Madrid Masters 1000 (started on September 13) and Rome (September 20), and Roland Garros, (September 27-October 11).

