Nick Kyrgios broke out after Djokovic's coronavirus positive: "Don't blame me for the stupid things I did, this is the last straw"

Nick Kyrgios broke out after learning that Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus.

After knowing the positive result of coronavirus Novak Djokovic and of several figures of world tennis who participated in the Adria Tour, a charity tournament that promoted the world's number 1 in the Balkan lands, several players came out to express their anger at this wave of infections, including Nick Kyrgios, who did it bluntly.

The Australian player of 25 years, used to constantly criticized for their behaviors on and off the court, took the opportunity to use that as a revenge.

"My prayers to all the players who have contracted the COVID-19. Don't blame me for what I could have done that was "irresponsible" or labeled "stupid". This is the last straw (or ‘takes the cake’), ”he wrote. Kyrgios.

The publication of Kyrgios appointment to another where there is a video of the night party in which they participated Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, in addition to other people in the organization and invited by the players themselves.

While in Serbia the confinement had relaxed, it was surprising that in the Adria Tour Many activities have been carried out without respecting any of the basic rules to reduce the risk of contagion of COVID-19. There were hugs, public in the stands and there were almost no masks.

Nick Kyrgios He had already reacted on social networks when the positive of coronavirus of Dimitrov and of Coric, who used the statement to express their discontent. "What a stupid decision he is to continue the exhibition. I wish the boys a speedy recovery, but This is what happens when you are indifferent to protocols. It is not a joke", wrote.

The 40th number of the ATP ranking is one of the many players that has been shown against Novak Djokovic, who in addition to testing positive has also put his position as president of the ATP Players Council. Journalist Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated, has reported that there is already talk of a vote to remove the current number one in the world from his position as a tennis player representative for his negligent behavior in the midst of the pandemic.

