Nick Gordon, son of singer Whitney Houston dies

Miami Florida.- Nick Gordon, who was found responsible for the death of his ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singer Whitney Houston, apparently died due to an overdose, local media reported Thursday.

The death of Gordon, 30 years old and who had been responsible for Brown's death when he was 22 years old for a cocaine poisoning, was confirmed by his family and his lawyer Joe S. Habachy, who did not detail the cause or place of death.

However, the TMZ portal explained that Gordon died Wednesday in Florida after being rushed to a hospital.

"A man who claimed to be Nick's brother said that Nick died of an apparent overdose," apparently from opioids and after being found with foam in his mouth, TMZ said.

Gordon had been declared "legally responsible" for the death of his ex-partner, who had allegedly supplied a "toxic cocktail" of drugs before leaving her in a bathtub in the house they shared.

In 2016, an Atlanta judge ordered Gordon to pay $ 36 million for negligence in the homicide of the young woman, the only daughter who had Houston and who died in 2015 after spending six months in a coma.

Nick Gordon, who was found responsible for the death of his ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown. Photo: AFP



Gordon was an adopted son of Houston and formalized his relationship with Bobbi Kristina after the death of the African-American singer, who was found drowned in the bathtub of a Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles, after also suffering from cocaine poisoning .

Bobbi Kristina Brown was the daughter of also singer Bobby Brown.

The unexpected death of singer Whitney Houston was a blow to the world of music, which also followed three years after the tragedy of her daughter.

Houston, who sold more than 170 million records and was awarded 7 Grammy Awards in its nearly three decades of career, died on February 11, 2012.