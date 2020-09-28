Nick Fury, who will appear in the Disney + series with Samuel L. Jackson? Let’s find out together

The news of a possible series dedicated to Nick Fury has shaken the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Audiences last saw Samuel L. Jackson’s character in Spider-Man: Far From Home, so here are the characters we could see at his side in this new Disney + production.

TALOS

Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) first crossed paths in 1995 during the events of Captain Marvel. Talos originally took the form of Director Keller when he arrived on Earth, and was thought to be an enemy of Fury. However, the Skrull eventually teamed up with Fury and Captain Marvel to stop the Kree. Talos replaced Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home so an appearance in the series is very likely.

MARIA HILL

Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) is a strong candidate to return to the MCU, Fury’s right-hand man was last seen at Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame and in Infinity War she joined SWORD.

MONICA RAMBEAU

Teyonah Parris will debut as an adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision and the events of the show could set her return for the Nick Fury series on Disney +. Fury and Monica already met in 1995, her mother Maria Rambeau received an offer for a place in SHIELD. Three decades later, Monica could join Fury on SWORD.

CAPTAIN MARVEL

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) may also be returning for Nick Fury’s show. The two met in 1995 and developed a strong bond. While they may not have seen each other very often, in Avengers: Endgame, Carol still responded quickly to Fury’s emergency beep.

SAM WILSON AKA FALCON

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) could also return as the new Captain America on the Fury show. His transition from Falcon to Captain America will be addressed with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier but, he could still be recruited by Fury for a special mission.

DAISY JOHNSON

Marvel Studios now has the ability to make Daisy Johnson aka Quake (Chloe Bennet) an integral part of the official MCU canon. She has become one of the most popular characters in Agents of SHIELD and now Quake could be a perfect member for SWORD. On the other hand, many are also hoping for a spin-off of their own, and the appearance in the Fury series could be the perfect opportunity for its launch.

PHIL COULSON

A Nick Fury show could also make us see Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson again. The events of Agents of SHIELD season 7 left an LMD version of Coulson in the service of a revitalized SHIELD. It is therefore possible that it may also appear via flashback.

Of course, with Fury connected to virtually every single character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many more could be notable appearances. Let us know in the comments who you would like to see again in this new Disney + production.