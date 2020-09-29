Nick Fury, exceptional fan art shows us Samuel L. Jackson in the Disney + series

The series dedicated to Nick Fury by Disney + is not yet officially in production but, for days now, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are talking about nothing else. Although there are still many question marks about it, the first fan art is already spreading on the web.

Below you can take a look at this amazing image created by Instagram user @ Stark46192, in which Samuel L. Jackson returns to take on the role of the head of SHIELD. The fan art already includes a custom logo for the series and the words “coming soon” to remind the world of the web that a series dedicated to Nick Fury could be coming very soon.

Should this project officially go into production, we’ll have to see what it will include. It seems rather unlikely that this is a series focused on Fury only but, it could rather be a choral series in which a dominant role will be played by the SWORD, or the space counterpart of the SHIELD that deals with extraterrestrial threats. There are many characters that could therefore be part of this new Disney + series including clearly many former well-known faces of Agents of SHIELD.

Waiting for confirmation, we remind you that at the moment there are many other series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will see the light between the end of 2020 and next 2021. First of all WandaVision, the series focused on the events of Scarlet Witch and Vision.