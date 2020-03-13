Entertainment

Nick Fury could have a cameo in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​will be the first series of Marvel to be released in Disney + giving and will give the starting gun to an MCU that will interweave the stories of the cinema with those of the small screen. Although now its production has been paralyzed due to the expansion of the coronavirus, the series has planned its arrival on the platform of the Casa del Ratón (which in Spain will be available on March 24) for this August.

In this fiction we will follow the team that make up the successor to Captain America, Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and JJohn Walker, better known as the USAgente, who will be played by Wyatt Russell. All of them will face Baron Zemo in one "global adventure that will test your skills – and your patience". And now it is possible that the team of heroes will have another more than well-known face: that of Nick Fury.

Talking with Extra TV Anthony Mackie has revealed that we may have a cameo of the legendary agent played by Samuel L. Jackson. Or at least he expects it: "I heard that Falcon becomes Sam Jackson" joked the actor during the interview "That's what I heard, and it's something I'm looking forward to. We haven't finished filming yet, so we just I hope one day he will appear and bless us with his presence. "

READ:  Vision runs a fatality in this deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War

We also want it. And it's really not that far-fetched to think that the mythical Fury makes a small cameo in the first series that will introduce the MCU on the small screen. What better link than union than Samuel L. Jackson?

The best gifts for fans of the Avengers and Marvel

Spider-Man sweatshirt

Shirt

Shirt

elcorteingles.es

€ 9.19

Endgame Thanos mask

Endgame Thanos mask

elcorteingles.es

€ 6.00

Captain Marvel - 3D (Blu-ray)

Captain Marvel – 3D (Blu-ray)

Replica Captain America Shield

Replica Captain America Shield

Marvel Studios Pack

Electronic Iron-Man Helmet

Electronic Iron-Man Helmet

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 35.00

Shirt

Shirt

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 15.19

Ceramic mug

Ceramic mug

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 12.40

Puzzle 1000 pcs

Puzzle 1000 pcs

Clementoni
amazon.es

€ 11.46

Spider-man

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.