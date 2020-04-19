Nick Cordero will have his leg amputated after Covid-19

Share it:

Omar Alberto Gutierrez Linares (Reform Agency). Mexico City, Mexico 18-Apr-2020. – Broadway actor Nick Cordero will have his right leg amputated after complications related to the coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots said in an Instagram story this Saturday.

Cordero, 41, has been hospitalized in an intensive care area for 18 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a recording, Kloots commented that the blood thinners that she applied to her husband to stop a bleeding that she had in her right leg caused problems with her blood pressure, in addition to causing internal bleeding in her intestines.

We removed the blood thinners, but that was going to cause clotting in his right leg again. So the right leg will be amputated today (Saturday), "he said.

Last Thursday, the celebrity couple had said that they were not sure that he was able to walk again due to blood flow problems in his leg, and a few days ago he said that Cordero found a new infection in his lungs. , so he had to undergo emergency surgery, according to People.

"He lost consciousness, lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a hard time recovering it," was what he told in another video, shared in his Instagram stories on April 11, in which he said things had improved for Lamb long before after receiving dialysis to help his kidneys.

"We all celebrated for a minute until we received a phone call shortly afterward saying that one of the ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) cannulas was stopping the flow of blood to his right leg and they had to have immediate surgery to save blood flow to your leg. "

It was March 31 when Cordero first entered the hospital since he was having difficulty breathing after being diagnosed with pneumonia; he had tested negative for the coronavirus twice before a third test was positive.

They organized for Kloots, who shares a 10-month-old son with the famous, named Elvis Eduardo, a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help her pay her husband's medical bills.

