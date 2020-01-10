Entertainment

Nicholas Hoult joins the next two Mission Impossible

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Nicholas Hoult joins Tom Cruise to shape the cast of the next two installments of the saga Mission Impossible, specifically to the seventh and eighth deliveries, dated for 2021 and 2022.

He's chosen to accept his next mission.

Christopher McQuarrie (responsible for Secret Nation and Fallout), confirmed the sasaplanding. He will also be in charge of directing and writing these two films set in the spy universe that Tom Cruise has been starring in for so many years.

In the director's post, he comments that Hoult wants to unleash the chaos, hence we extract that he will arrive at the saga in the role of villain to make things difficult for Cruise and his colleagues.

You may know Hoult for his role as Beast (Hank McCoy) in the X-Men films, as he has appeared in four installments of the series, including Dark Phoenix. He has also been seen in Mad Max: Fury Road and the Tolkien biopic.

In the cast are Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell, who played Peggy Carter at UCM from Captain America: The First Avenger.

Mission Impossible 7 will arrive at the cins on July 23, 2021 and its sequel on August 5, 2022.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.