Nicholas Hoult joins the next two Mission Impossible

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nicholas Hoult joins Tom Cruise to shape the cast of the next two installments of the saga Mission Impossible, specifically to the seventh and eighth deliveries, dated for 2021 and 2022.

Christopher McQuarrie (responsible for Secret Nation and Fallout), confirmed the sasaplanding. He will also be in charge of directing and writing these two films set in the spy universe that Tom Cruise has been starring in for so many years.

In the director's post, he comments that Hoult wants to unleash the chaos, hence we extract that he will arrive at the saga in the role of villain to make things difficult for Cruise and his colleagues.

You may know Hoult for his role as Beast (Hank McCoy) in the X-Men films, as he has appeared in four installments of the series, including Dark Phoenix. He has also been seen in Mad Max: Fury Road and the Tolkien biopic.

In the cast are Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell, who played Peggy Carter at UCM from Captain America: The First Avenger.

Mission Impossible 7 will arrive at the cins on July 23, 2021 and its sequel on August 5, 2022.