Niantic announces more changes to adapt Pokémon GO to the game at home

March 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, has gone to the studio's blog to share with the players of Pokémon GO the measures they are going to take to encourage games from home and make the experience as comfortable as possible for the community.

Hanke has divided into four keys the measures they have adopted to adapt this mobile video game, desasaplanded so that players move through the streets of their city, to the game at home.

  • Exercise: You can keep logging your steps with Sync Adventure at home, so activities like cleaning or running on a treadmill will count towards your game goals. The accuracy of Sincroaventura is being improved to make it work even better at home.
  • Social: Social features are being improved so that players can stay in touch even if they can't stay in real life. You will soon be able to team up with friends for the raids.
  • To explore: The way that players can visit places virtually is being explored until they can go to them in person.
  • Events: Attempts are being made to find ways to bring summer events home and all the creatives are thinking about how to transfer these events to the current situation of the players.
The developers have made a point of keeping the community safe in these times of need and right now they seem to be focusing all their efforts on the community continuing to play from home without losing interest in the title and without feeling abandoned by the team.

Other measures such as the possibility of getting Genesect from home have already been announced and face-to-face events around the world have been canceled. Gifts such as several dozen Poké Balls for a single coin and similar proposals have also been offered.

Source.

