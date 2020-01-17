Entertainment

Ni No Kuni's feature is officially available on Netflix

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Ni No Kuni is a famous role-playing video game created by Bandai Namco in 2010 entitled, Ni No Kuni: The threat of the Cinerea Witch, which was followed by Ni No Kuni II: The fate of a kingdom, published in 2018. We talked a lot about it and video clips were shown, but a movie was released in Japanese cinemas last summer.

Well, five months after the official release in the Land of the Rising Sun, the feature film by Ni No Kuni he arrived today also with us. Ha bringing it to our country thought us the most famous streaming platform of the moment: Netflix.

Directed by the master Yoshiyuki Momose of the Studio Ghibli, famous among other things for feature films like "The enchanted city", "Princess Mononoke" is "Porco Rosso", Ni No Kuni it lasts one hour and forty-six minutes. The film sees the story of two young people who resort to magic to save the life of a friend and their counterpart from another world. However, it would seem that things turn out to be more complicated than expected, mainly because of love. You have to know that the story was created specifically for the film, in fact, although it maintains the settings and atmospheres that we have learned to admire and appreciate in video games, the protagonists are not the same seen in the two videogame chapters of the Bandai Namco.

Having said that, have you already seen it? What do you think of the new work of the master Yoshiyuki Momose?

