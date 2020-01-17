Ni no Kuni: review of the feature film inspired by the LEVEL-5 video games

Share it:

With a hint of regret for those who had the desire to add it to their video library, perhaps placing it next to the two titles of the eponymous videogame series by LEVEL-5, the animated feature by Ni no Kuni released in Japan last year, it has finally landed exclusively on the streaming platform of Netflix. Mindful of the dramatic and engaging events narrated in the original Ni no Kuni, which only a few months ago we were able to relive through the remastered edition for PlayStation 4 and PC (for all the details we suggest you to recover our review of Ni no Kuni: The threat of the Witch Cinerea Remastered), we let ourselves be lulled by the magic that permeates the entire film, discovering a product imperfect and suggestive at the same time.

Before analyzing the film, it must first be specified that Ni no Kuni is not an animated transposition of the first or second episode of the series, nor is it strictly connected to the events narrated by the aforementioned RPGs. Consequently, the product is perfectly understandable (and enjoyable) even without previous knowledge related to the lucky Japanese brand.

The two faces of the same coin

Brilliant and thoughtful, and in addition the best student in his class, the protagonist Yu he always had to use a wheelchair to get around; lively and popular with girls, Haru is instead the ace of the basketball team from the school, and Yu's best friend. Although apparently they may seem so different, the two high school students linked since childhood are much more similar than you see, not surprisingly they are both in love with the classmate named Kotona. Solar and energetic, however, the girl attends the handsome Haru, which is why the mild Yu is often annoyed by the increasing complicity among her peers. The carefree routine of the three boys is upset when Kotona, under the horrified gaze of his disabled companion, undergoes a brutal stabbing by a mysterious and disturbing individual. Upset over what happened, Yu tries to call for help, but the newly arrived Haru takes charge of his girlfriend and tries to bring her to the hospital himself, except to be almost crushed between two buses during the journey. Just when the death of the trio of students now seems inevitable, Yu and Haru find themselves inexplicably teleported to a magical world and completely unique, where the former finds himself capable of standing and walking with his own legs. Having recovered from the incredible initial confusion, the two children realize, however, that they have separated from Kotona, which is why they immediately start looking for him and locate his equally fascinating – and unfortunate – alter-ego.

In the mysterious world in which they happened, in fact, Kotona is a princess named Astrid (Asha in the original Japanese version), but unfortunately she was hit by a curse that not even magic can break and apparently is killing her slowly. Similarly to what happened in the video games of the Ni no Kuni series, the lives of the inhabitants of the other world are in fact connected in some way to those of their alter-egos present in the human world, which is why it is not uncommon for both they love the same things and even have somewhat related personalities. As if that wasn't enough, an ancient and cruel legend says that if the life of a person destined to perish in a given realm is instead saved, an individual from another world will have to be sacrificed in his place. Fought and disconcerted by the chilling observation, Yu and Haru will in the long run be called upon to choose whether or not to believe the legend, but above all they will have to deal with their respective decisions, on which the survival of their friend Kotona and the amiable Astrid could depend .

What at first seemed like a story too childish – and therefore comparable to the cloying narrative sector of Ni no Kuni II: The Fate of a Kingdom – it quickly turned into a poignant and unexpectedly profound story. The initial amazement felt by the protagonists in front of the fairy-tale wonders of the other world and the increasingly dramatic alternations that distinguish the second half of the adventure, in fact, constantly contend for the place in the spotlight, accompanying the public along an engaging and progressive search for truth and oneself.

Net of some rather intuitive twist, especially if the spectator is familiar with Ni no Kuni's fairy tale imaginary, it is impossible to remain imperturbable in the face of the agonizing inner conflict experienced by the two young protagonists, whose often opposed roles almost effectively compensate for the absence of a convincing antagonist with a magnetic personality. Unfortunately, it hurts to note how the film, despite the high number of minutes, spares space and details about the characterization of the secondary characters, focusing almost exclusively (and in perhaps excessive quantities) on its undisputed protagonists.

As if it were 2010 again

When LEVEL-5, a little less than a year ago, announced the arrival of an animated feature film inspired by the Ni no Kuni franchise, our joy was stifled only by the awareness that the product would not bear the signature of Studio Ghibli – at the time involved in the making of the original video game – but that of OLM Incorporated (Pocket Monsters, Inazuma Eleven). As we feared, the characters drawn by a little inspired Nishitani Yasushi (I want to eat your pancreas) and the vast majority of the environmental backdrops have left a bitter taste in the mouth due to the poor level of detail, not to mention the ineffective chiaroscuro and the fluctuating fluidity that unfortunately afflicts the animations of the battles. If the hand-painted action scenes limp, the monstrous creatures made in computer graphics have undergone even worse treatment, to the point that they seem even taken from a videogame of the past generation. Lobsolete visual rendering it recovers ground only in the most cheerful and sparkling scenes of the story, thanks to the play of light and tints of color that explode and mix with each other. Fortunately for us, at least the film's sound sector has maintained the quality standards to which LEVEL-5 has accustomed the audience of its saga.

After taking care of the soundtracks of the two games in the series – from which the film borrowed the most memorable tracks – the master Joe Hisaishi once again gave us some solemn and evocative passages, as well as capable of emphasizing with vigor and delicacy the most sumptuous or tender moments of the plot.

Turning to dubbing, the original Japanese-language track seemed to us, as required by tradition, well-recited and impeccable, also because the production involved some of the most popular Japanese vocal interpreters in the project, among which Maaya Sakamoto (Alisa Ilinichina Amiella stand out in the franchise of GOD EATER, Quinella in Sword Art Online: Alicization) and the unrivaled Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami in death Note, Rintaro Okabe in Steins; Gate).

To our amazement, not only has the feature been dubbed in Italian, but our track has proved to be of excellent workmanship: if the vocal combinations seemed right, the dialogues are well recited and, in general, the translation is very fluent and quite precise. Not for nothing, in almost two hours of film we have identified just two absolutely negligible errors, which therefore do not affect the understanding of the film and which the public may not even notice. The only real flaw attributable to the Italian version is represented by the presence of three lines not doubled – but fortunately very short or even monosyllabic – which could annoy the most attentive and fussy spectators. Nothing that the streaming giant cannot resolve upon reporting.