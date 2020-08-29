Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds: gameplay and combat system in a new video

Share it:

Officially unveiled last November, Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds is an MMORPG in development for mobile devices. The game will have both one mode PvE that Pvp, will make available five playable classes and has shown itself in the past few hours in a new gameplay video.

As we can immediately see from the short video, the graphic style of Ni no Kuni Cross World is in line with the canons of the saga while, as regards the combat system, the game seems to resume the one proposed in the second chapter, to the detriment of the use of the Familiars of the first. The development of the project seems to be well underway, even if the game mechanics and the plot are still shrouded in mystery. In this regard, the cutscene well taken care of shown in the trailer could indicate a focus on the narrative sector.

Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds does not yet have a well-defined launch window and is scheduled for release in the second half of 2020 in Japan on devices iOS e Android. Currently there is no news on a possible publication also on the European or American market, where the brand is still very popular. While waiting for more information about the debut of the video game, we recommend our preview of Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds by Antonello “Kirito” Bello.