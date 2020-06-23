NFS Hot Pursuit and PvZ The Battle of Neighborville coming to Nintendo Switch?

Share it:

During the streaming appointment with EA Play Live 2020, the top of the gaming giant confirmed that they have scheduled the publication of seven Electronic Arts games on Nintendo Switch.

Some of these have already been officially presented by the company: this is the case of the new porting of Apex Legends, Burnout Paradise Remastered and the Legacy Edition of FIFA 21. As highlighted in our preview of Lost in Random, the Indie EA Original has also already been confirmed for Nintendo Switch. THE remaining three titles instead, they are still shrouded in mystery and it is not currently known which EA productions are destined to make their way on the console of the Kyoto House.

Among those who shared their predictions, we find Jeff Grubb, editor of Venture Beat which recently released a wide selection of rumors, which however were not always correct. Quoting one's own anonymous source close to the Publisher, the journalist claims to be aware of the nature of the four productions, which he identifies in:

An Indie EA Original developed by Velan Studios

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered : after proposing Burnout Paradise, EA would be ready for a further remastering, intended for PC and console, including Switch

: after proposing Burnout Paradise, EA would be ready for a further remastering, intended for PC and console, including Switch Porting of Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

We report the indiscretion but remember that Grubb does not have a particularly positive track record, especially in the last few weeks, many of his leaks have been quickly denied and therefore the upcoming EA games may not correspond to those indicated in this list. What do you think of these hypotheses? What EA games would you like to see on the Nintendo console in the near future?