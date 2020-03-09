Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer comes to life in an amazing cosplay

Share it:

Needless to turn around so much, among the various works presented within the rich anime / manga market, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it was undoubtedly one of the most successful, a production that between manga and anime adaptation, has been able to achieve fame and fortune all over the world.

In reality, at first the success of the work turned out to be just moderate, and only with the arrival of the animated series did the production actually know how to conquer the general public, with Tanjiro Kamado and his now demonic sister Nezuko who in the course of their daring adventures quickly became two icons of the industry, with countless fanmade works that they made their appearance on the scene.

This time, to bewitch the audience, however, we find the cosplayer @will_o_wisps, who shared on his Instagram profile his latest work on the theme Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and dedicated to the little Nezuko. As you can see from the news image, the girl has decided to to depict Tanjiro's little sister in her peculiar fighting form, a rare transformation that draws most from its demonic powers and abilities. The end result that came up is simply splendid and, as easily imaginable, has been able to earn the praise of a large slice of fans.

