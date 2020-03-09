Entertainment

Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer comes to life in an amazing cosplay

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Needless to turn around so much, among the various works presented within the rich anime / manga market, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it was undoubtedly one of the most successful, a production that between manga and anime adaptation, has been able to achieve fame and fortune all over the world.

In reality, at first the success of the work turned out to be just moderate, and only with the arrival of the animated series did the production actually know how to conquer the general public, with Tanjiro Kamado and his now demonic sister Nezuko who in the course of their daring adventures quickly became two icons of the industry, with countless fanmade works that they made their appearance on the scene.

This time, to bewitch the audience, however, we find the cosplayer @will_o_wisps, who shared on his Instagram profile his latest work on the theme Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and dedicated to the little Nezuko. As you can see from the news image, the girl has decided to to depict Tanjiro's little sister in her peculiar fighting form, a rare transformation that draws most from its demonic powers and abilities. The end result that came up is simply splendid and, as easily imaginable, has been able to earn the praise of a large slice of fans.

READ:  Peter Strickland and his fascinating world of horror

In case you are interested, we also remind you that on the Everyeye pages you can read our review of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.