Neza FC and the formula of a project that promises to “stay forever”

It was on May 15 that it was announced that Neza Fútbol Club was joining the Mexican Football League (Photo: Twitter @ NezaFutbol)

In very few corners of the country there is an attachment to a soccer team that ceased to exist more than two decades ago. Now, in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, Mexico state, They are months away from reliving that passion, darling, and perhaps remembering a little of what happened in the 90s.

This third project is named Neza Football Club, organization that is part of the Mexican Football League (LBM). It was the fourth founding franchise that was announced as part of the league, of 20 that are contemplated.

Hugo Vazquez, president of the organization, together with others three investors did not miss the opportunity when they learned that the place was available in the league and Those who had to demonstrate to the LBM have the financial strength to support the project.

The objective is to form a spectacular, dynamic, seasoned team and create new legends. "We do not want to be a fleeting project. We wanted to get to Neza to stay ”, sentenced Hugo Vázquez, in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

Hugo Vázquez, President of Neza Fútbol Club, indicated that there will be three successive years in which they will invest to consolidate the project (Photo: Neza FC)

The work to finalize the team's return began in February and will be the September 18 to specify the return of the organization, is the date on which you will play the first date of the tournament.

The investor group plans to invest for the next three years, which includes the formation of the first team, operating expenses, and a part will be destined for the remodeling of the Neza Stadium 86, property in which they plan to play from the first season.

They anticipate that it will be approximately 60 million pesos those who will go to the first team, according to estimates made by the organization. The figure includes the salaries of the players, travel, that is, in the operation of the squad in the first tournament in the LBM.

In relation to income they are in the search for business partners. Hugo Vázquez said that after his entry into the LBM was made official, which happened last 15 th of May, at least five companies expressed interest in sponsoring the team.

Neza Fútbol Club will seek to be a project that remains in the long term (Photo: Twitter @ NezaFutbol)

“We are already talking with several commercial brands and about closing contracts. We are doing it in the best way, the matches will be televised (…) We will take great care of this project and we will make it a lasting project"Added the president of Neza FC. Other items they contemplate will generate income for the team is the sale of tickets, food, drinks and jersey.

In relation to the name, they did not use that of Toros Neza, because the rights belong to the businessman to the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) Juan Antonio Hernández until 2023. And they chose to register the Neza Fútbol Club brand and logo in March.

Team conformation

The organization's visions, for now, are on pause as a result of the current health emergency. They will be carried out once the conditions exist to complete the first team squad, mainly. Although they will also capture talent for lower divisions with which they will also work. The project aims to detect talent from the age of 6 and start with their training.

We are going to give our young people a chance. We know that Neza represents a hotbed of talent

The organization postponed its views due to the current health emergency (Photo: Twitter @ NezaFutbol)

The rest of the elements will be captured by the visories that they will carry out in different parts of the country. The plan contemplates identifying the talent in Nezahualcóyotl mainly which is the second most populous municipality in the State of Mexico, with 1.2 million inhabitants, of which 26% are between 10 and 24 years old, according to 2018 Municipal Government data.

The first team squad will be made up of 24 Mexican soccer players and 5 foreigners (is the number allowed by the league). They already have 30% of the players and of the foreign elements they have three (a Brazilian, a Colombian and a Moroccan). The rest will add them in the talent that they detect in the visorias.

The only cover letter is the player. We disagree with impositions, recommendations. What matters is the player's football, here there will be no person to send me 'x', it is a clean project, it is a healthy project, which we will take great care of

The manager's previous experience in the sport was with Deportivo Gladiadores (now called Deportivo Dongu F.C), in the second division. It was a template that formed with players that they detected in visorias, that is, they had no professional experience and a process from which they highlighted the results obtained.

The Neza Fútbol Club squad will be under the command of Germán Arangio (Photo: Twitter @ NezaFutbol)

"We support our government in rebuilding the social fabric, which we come to generate sources of employment, to train players and consolidate good customs”Said the president of Neza FC, who has experience as a public official and his last position was as Colima's Secretary of Security, a position he resigned in 2018 due to a medical condition.

The squad will be under the command of the Argentine Germán Arangio, who was a player of Toros Neza from 1996 to 2000, in its first stage, and from 2001 to 2002. It played 193 games and scored 84 goals. In Mexico he also played for Atlante (2000-2001), Zacatepec (2002-2003) and Albinegros de Orizaba (2009), with the latter team he retired.

As a strategist, the former footballer was in charge of Xolos of Tijuana in the Third Division and served as technical assistant with Dorados de Sinaloa, Coras de Tepic, and Caimanes.

Remodeling of the Neza 86 Stadium

The Neza Fútbol Club organization will seek to remodel the Neza 86 Stadium in conjunction with the municipal government (Photo: Twitter @ MXESTADIOS)

The board had a meeting scheduled with the Nezahualcóyotl Municipal Government, which was postponed due to the health emergency. But the intention, indicated Hugo Vázquez, is to express the plans to play at the Neza 86 Stadium.

The manager pointed out that the property has structural damage and carrying out the remodeling would allow them increase capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 locations. Given the modifications that need to be made to the stadium, they have to assess whether you will be ready for the first season of the LBM or they will have to choose another property temporarily.

They will request support from the municipal and state government for the improvements that need to be made to Neza 86. In addition, they plan to speak with Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade).

“We want to put seats on it, we want to make boxes, we want to leave it as our hobby deserves. We want to leave it luxurious, first class"He expressed.

It was in 2013 that the state government expressed the intention of remodeling the Neza 86 Stadium (Photo: Twitter @ eruviel_avila)

It should be noted that one of the campaign promises in the campaign of the current municipal president, Juan Hugo de la Rosa, was the rehabilitation of the Neza 86 Stadium.

In 2013, in the administration of Eruviel Ávila It was also among the plans to remodel the property that opened in 1987 and for which it estimated in May of that year it would be necessary 100 million pesos, but a month later he declared that it would be an investment of 300 million pesos and everything was in a proposal.

