Neymar: 'Not knowing when to play again makes me anxious, I miss him'

April 23, 2020
Edie Perez
3 Min Read
Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, said on Thursday that not knowing when he will return to play due to the coronavirus pandemic "anxiety" and that "he misses so much" compete and your wardrobe mates.

"Not knowing when to return gives anxiety. I miss playing, competing, the club atmosphere, my PSG teammates …", admitted the Brazilian attacker on his official website.

He also said he was "sure" that the fans also "want to see everyone back on the field as soon as possible."

"I hope the decision comes out as quickly as possible"he expressed.

The 28-year-old has been confined since March at his mansion in Mangaratiba, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where he follows a training plan with his private physical trainer, Ricardo Rosa, with whom he has been working for a decade.

Due to the quarantine in Rio de Janeiro, as well as in most of the 27 states of Brazil, Rosa has had to create a specific exercise routine in this exceptional situation.

The plan consists of breakfast, a first training session, rest and, throughout the rest of the day, recreational work that forces you to "spend energy".

In some cases, the specific activities with the ball and the most general are divided into two periods, according to the advisers.

'Rica', as Neymar calls him, stated that the greatest difficulty in this period has been precisely the uncertainty about the return of the competitions, before which he sought "a great variation in methods, volume and intensity" of the activities.

"It is necessary to understand the environment in which this player lives. There is a pressure from competitions, therefore my routine should adapt to one in which I don't apply pressure either ", explains the preparer.

In this new exercise routine, which also includes a diet control, the ex-soccer player from Santos and Barcelona has Lucas Lima, a Brazilian midfielder from Palmeiras, who also gets ready with his friend.

Ricardo Rosa highlighted Neymar's "privileged" physicist, who besides being "agile and fast" has "a lot of resistance".

Neymar, who decided to return to Brazil after PSG canceled training due to the coronavirus crisis, after the suspension of national and European competitions, has a great structure to train without leaving its urbanization.

The condominium where he has his mansion has a "large space" for cycling, a volleyball court and a gym, available if the social distance rules are maintained to avoid COVID-19 infections.



