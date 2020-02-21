Neymar makes his 'top 5' worldwide and chooses (with surprise) one of Real Madrid

The Brazilian soccer player, Neymar Jr, revealed in an interview for Red Bull which would be his top five players in the world today. The video, which has quickly viralized on the networks before the answers given by the star, shows how the player is clear about the first names, although later it costs a little more to complete the quintet.

1] Luis Suarez

He shared a locker room with the Uruguayan soccer player in the FC Barcelona and keep a nice memory of him.

2] Leo Messi

Always neymar has been undone in flattery to the Argentine, both on and off the field. He spent four seasons at the Barca club sharing costumes with him. Together with Leo, he won two Leagues, three Copa del Rey, a Champions League, a Spanish Super Cup, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

3] Kylian Mbappé

On the French footballer of Cameroonian and Algerian descent, he says he is one of the highest quality in the world. He is his current partner in the PSG, with whom he plays since 2017. At this time they have won together two Leagues, a French Cup, a League Cup and two French Super Cups.

4] Paul Pogba

With the French of Manchester United has not shared costumes. It has a great record as four Scudetti with Juventus, a Europa League with Manchester United and a World Cup with France.

5] Eden Hazard

This was the name that surprised networks the most. The Real Madrid footballer is his fifth best player in the world for Neymar. The Belgian was Lille star League champion in 2011 and with Chelsea he has taken two Premier, one League Cup, one FA Cup and two Europa League. With Real Madrid, the Spanish Super Cup was won, although he could not play due to injury.

Other names

The Brazilian player gave other names that he would have liked to play as Romário, Ibrahimovic, Zidane or Ronaldo.